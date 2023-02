Sorokin made 40 saves in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The 27-year-old netminder continues to thrive with a heavy workload. It's the seventh time this season Sorokin has faced 40 or more shots, and he's a remarkable 4-1-2 in those starts with three shutouts and a .958 save percentage. Given his overall numbers on the season (2.44 GAA and .923 SvP), perhaps the Islanders can afford to sacrifice some defensive zone coverage and be more aggressive on offense.