Sorokin stopped 40 shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

The 28-year-old goalie will take some momentum into the postseason. Sorokin made 40 or more saves in each of his last two starts, and he's gone 3-0-1 over his last four while giving up nine goals on 133 shots (.932 save percentage). He'd been splitting work again with Semyon Varlamov to close out the regular season though, and the senior netminder has won five straight starts of his own with a .945 save percentage. As a result, Varlamov seems to be the favorite to get the nod between the pipes Saturday when the Isles begin their first-round series in Carolina.