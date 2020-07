Sorokin will be able to sign an entry-level deal this season but won't be eligible to play in the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Sorokin communicated his intention to sign an entry-level contract with the Islanders in April, but he'll have to burn a year of the deal if he signs this season as he won't be able to play when the 2019-20 season restarts. The 24-year-old posted a 1.50 GAA and .935 save percentage with nine shutouts over 40 regular-season appearances in the KHL this season.