Sorokin stopped 43 of 47 shots through overtime and didn't allow a goal during the shootout in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Pittsburgh piled up the highest shot total Sorokin has faced all season, allowing him to compile a new career high in saves. After a busy night through overtime, Sorokin was locked in for the shootout, making a couple of glove saves before watching the puck slide off Kris Letang's stick on Pittsburgh's final attempt. Despite failing to hold onto 3-1 and 4-3 leads, Sorokin eventually walked away with his 24th win of the season.