Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Clips Wings for second shutout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin made 29 saves in Thursday's 5-0 win over Detroit.
The veteran netminder was especially busy in the second period, turning aside all 15 shots he faced as the Red Wings tried to get back into the game after falling behind 2-0 in the first. It was Sorokin's second shutout of the season, both of which have come in November, and over six starts this month he's gone 4-1-1 with a stellar 1.80 GAA and .939 save percentage.
