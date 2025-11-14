Sorokin stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Things looked grim when the Islanders took a penalty in overtime, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau turned it around with a faceoff win into a shorthanded rush chance, which he buried for the game-winning goal. This was Sorokin's third straight win, and he's allowed just five goals on 97 shots in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old netminder is up to 6-4-2 with a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 12 starts, but he's clearly trending up. David Rittich will start Friday in Utah, but Sorokin is likely to get the nod for Sunday's game in Colorado, which will be arguably his biggest test yet this season.