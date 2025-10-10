Sorokin made 24 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Justin Brazeau got sprung for a clear rush from the blue line against Sorokin late in the third period, and the 30-year-old netminder wasn't able to come up with another big stop to preserve a 3-3 tie. The Islanders are projected to be one the weaker squads in the NHL this season, which will likely prevent Sorokin from regaining the elite ratios he was posting a couple years ago, but with Semyon Varlamov (knee) out indefinitely and David Rittich as his primary backup, he could also be headed for a career-high workload -- he's handled between 52 and 62 appearances in each of the last four seasons.