Sorokin left Sunday's game due to an upper-body injury and will be questionable for Tuesday's game in Columbus.
Fortunately, it sounds like Sorokin avoided major injury Sunday. The 26-year-old is considered day-to-day and it's currently unclear if he'll travel with the team to Columbus on Tuesday. If he's unable to play, Semyon Varlamov should get the starting nod.
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Exits Sunday's game•
