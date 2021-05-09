Sorokin made 23 saves in a 5-1 win over the Devils on Saturday.

The only puck that got past him came off a one-timer from the left circle by Andreas Johnsson. Sure, it was the lowly Devils, but Sorokin looked sharp, which is just what he needs as the team heads to the postseason. He hadn't won since April 18. Semyon Varlamov has played well overall and will start this postseason, but Sorokin needs to be dialled in, just in case.