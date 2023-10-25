Sorokin stopped 34 of 39 shots in the Islanders' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Sorokin did not have his best performance Tuesday, coughing up goals in each period and multiple goals in the first and second periods. This now marks back-to-back starts where Sorokin has coughed up five goals, but his standing as the Islanders' workhorse netminder isn't in any danger. His next opportunity to bounce back could come Thursday versus the Senators.