Sorokin is expected to start Monday or Tuesday versus the Sabres, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Semyon Varlamov is expected to start Saturday versus the Bruins. Once that game has completed, the Isles next play Monday and Tuesday in Buffalo, where Sorokin should next find his opportunity to get between the pipes. Sorokin has been used sparingly this season as he has only started three games. His play has been average at best, and the Islanders haven't eliminated the possibility of sending him to Bridgeport of the AHL to get in some game action on a more regular basis.