Sorokin is expected to start Saturday or Sunday in Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated Friday that it would be a good bet that Ilya would start one of the two games versus the Flyers. Sorokin has only made two starts this season, and the Islanders have yet to score a goal while he's been between the pipes. Sorokin has a 3.56 GAA and .875 save percentage in those starts but keep in mind that he had to come in cold for his first start after Semyon Varlamov was hurt in warmups. He gave up five goals to the Rangers in that start. Sorokin was much better in his second start, only giving up two goals in a loss to the Devils.