Sorokin made 26 saves in a 4-1 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Sorokin was strong when he needed to be, and his defense did an outstanding job in keeping lanes open and the Leafs to the outside. He was especially strong in the third when Toronto outshot New York 13-3. Sorokin is 4-2-0 in six starts this season. His .940 save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL, and his 1.68 GAA is fifth. He's long been the third wheel in the discussion of the best Russian goalie in the NHL. But this could be the season Sorokin rises to the top given Igor Shesterkin's (lower body) injury and Andrei Vasilevskiy's sluggish start.