Sorokin stopped 22 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Sorokin played with a big lead early and often, as Kyle Palmieri scored a natural hat trick in the first period alone and the Islanders followed that up with two more goals in the second. The only blemish on Sorokin's night was a Bruins goal late in the second period. He stopped all three power-play shots he faced and finished with a solid .957 save percentage. This was Sorokin's third win in a row. Look for the Islanders to ride Sorokin as they push for a playoff spot.