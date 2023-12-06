Sorokin allowed five goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Sharks.

After holding San Jose to one goal through the first two periods, Sorokin surrendered three goals in the final frame, including a pair of Tomas Hertl tallies in the last four minutes, before William Eklund scored the game-winner with just five seconds remaining in overtime. The 28-year-old Sorokin has had a tough time behind a porous Islanders' defense this season -- he's faced 35 or more shots in 11 of his 16 starts. Overall, he's 6-4-6 with a .913 save percentage and 3.19 GAA on the campaign.