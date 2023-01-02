Sorokin allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin entered Sunday on a three-game winning streak, but he gave up as many goals to the Kraken as he did during that streak. The Islanders were outshot 35-19, which didn't help Sorokin's performance. The 27-year-old has steadied himself since a short rough patch in early December. He's now at 13-12-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 28 outings. The Islanders' road trip continues Tuesday in Vancouver.