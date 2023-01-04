Sorokin stopped 24 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Sorokin has won four of his last five starts. Bo Horvat accounted for both goals against, but the Islanders' offense was strong over the final 40 minutes to easily secure the win. Sorokin improved to 14-12-1 with a 2.29 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 29 appearances. He's started seven straight games, but he should get a breather during a back-to-back in Alberta -- the Islanders visit the Oilers on Thursday and the Flames on Friday. Semyon Varlamov, now available after missing time with a lower-body injury, should start whichever of those games Sorokin doesn't.