Sorokin will patrol the home crease Wednesday against Boston, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

During his last outing, Sorokin made 24 saves in a 3-1 win over the Blues on Saturday. He has a 5-5-3 record with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 13 appearances this campaign. Boston sits 32nd in the league with 2.32 goals per game in 2024-25.