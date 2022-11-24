Sorokin stopped 49 shots in a 3-0 shutout win Wednesday against Edmonton

Sorokin delivered the goaltending performance of the season thus far against the Oilers' high-powered offense, stopping a career-high 49 shots including 15 while the Islanders were shorthanded. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 9-5-0 on the year with an impressive .934 save percentage.