Sorokin stopped 32 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin's three-game winning streak ended with this defeat. He allowed all four goals in the second period, including two to the Kings' power play, which cashed in on 5-on-3 and 5-on-4 situations in a span of a minute. The 27-year-old is down to 23-19-6 with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 50 appearances this season. Semyon Varlamov will likely start Wednesday in Anaheim, but Sorokin could be back between the pipes Saturday in San Jose.