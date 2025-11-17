default-cbs-image
Sorokin will occupy the crease Sunday in Colorado, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has won three straight games and four of his last five, posting a 4-0-1 record, 1.75 GAA and .939 save percentage during that run of success. While the Russian netminder has turned things around after a shaky start to the season, he'll face an incredibly tough challenge against the league's top team Sunday. The Avalanche are 6-0-2 on home ice and have scored 74 goals through 18 games, which is seven more than any other team in the NHL.

