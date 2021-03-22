Sorokin will be stationed between the pipes for Monday's road contest against the Flyers.

It appears that Sorokin is carving out a slightly bigger share of the workload with his terrific play as of late. The rookie goaltender is riding a seven-game win streak with a 1.41 GAA and .938 save percentage during that span. He defeated the Flyers on Saturday after allowing just one goal on 24 shots.