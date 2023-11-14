Sorokin allowed three goals on 31 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

After allowing a goal to Leon Draisaitl late in the first period, Sorokin surrendered a pair of power-play tallies in the third period before Edmonton added an empty-netter, sticking Sorokin with a 4-1 loss. The 28-year-old netminder has now gone four straight starts without a win, sporting an .898 save percentage over that span. Sorokin falls to 3-3-3 with a .907 save percentage and 3.22 GAA through his first nine games this season. The Islanders are back in action Wednesday in Vancouver, though Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov have been alternating starts of late.