Sorokin allowed two goals on 37 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Sorokin was excellent Monday, allowing just a pair of power-play goals while turning aside 35 shots. However, the Islanders' offense came up short as the team dropped the series opener, 2-1. Sorokin was instrumental in the Islanders' making the postseason, going 31-22-7 with a .924 save percentage during the regular season. He'll likely be back in goal Wednesday as the Islanders look to even the series.