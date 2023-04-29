Sorokin stopped 39 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Islanders' first-round series.

The 27-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period and looked like he might single-handedly force a Game 7, but Sebastian Aho knocked down a puck that was going well wide and tapped it across the line with about 10 minutes left in regulation, before Paul Stastny ended the series with a bad-angle goal six minutes into OT. Sorokin wraps up his playoff run this season with a 2.60 GAA and .924 save percentage, and he'll head into 2023-24 as the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Isles.