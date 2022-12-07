Sorokin turned aside 21 of 26 shots during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the visiting Blues.

Sorokin entered Tuesday second in the NHL in save percentage (.932) and third in GAA (2.17) but surrendered five goals for the third time this season as the Islanders suffered their third loss in four outings. The 27-year-old netminder dropped his third consecutive decision Tuesday, his first prolonged losing streak since he dropped four straight last season (Nov. 11-26). Sorokin, who has allowed three or fewer goals in 16 appearances, fell to 10-8-0.