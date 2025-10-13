Sorokin saved 21 of 25 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Winnipeg. The Jets' fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Sorokin surrendered two goals in each of the first two periods, including a power-play tally from Nino Niederreiter midway through the first period. Outside of the first 32 minutes, Sorokin then kept the Jets off the scoresheet with the lone goal of the third period being scored on an empty net by Mark Schiefele. Through three starts this season, Sorokin has a 0-3-0 record, a 4.18 GAA and an .854 save percentage. It's an unfortunate start to the year for Sorokin, who made small improvements and won 30 games in 61 regular-season appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. If the 30-year-old's sluggish start continues, it might be tough to start him in standard leagues. For the time being, Sorokin has solid value in fantasy overall, as he should continue to see a large workload in net. He will likely take a breather sometime in the next few contests when newly-acquired David Rittich makes his debut for the team, but Sorokin should see a workhorse load of games over the next few weeks.