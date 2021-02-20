Sorokin was designated for the taxi squad Saturday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Semyon Varlamov will start Saturday's game versus the Penguins, while Cory Schneider will serve as the backup. Sorokin recorded his first career shutout Tuesday, steering away 20 shots against the Sabres, so it likely won't be long before he gets his next shot at the top level.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Back to active roster•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to get more playing time•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Drops to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Blanks Buffalo for first NHL win•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Could start Monday or Tuesday•