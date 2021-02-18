Sorokin was assigned to the Islanders' taxi squad Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
With Sorokin headed to the taxi squad, Cory Schneider will back up Semyon Varlamov on Thursday against Pittsburgh. Sorokin will likely be added back to the active roster in short order.
