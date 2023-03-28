Sorokin saved 30 of 31 shots in a 5-1 victory over New Jersey on Monday.

Sorokin bounced back nicely after surrendering five goals on 27 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus on Friday. Through 55 appearances in 2022-23, he has a 27-19-7 record, 2.37 GAA and .924 save percentage. The Islanders are still battling to secure their playoff spot, so they will likely continue to lean on Sorokin, but it wouldn't be surprising if Semyon Varlamov starts either Saturday against Tampa Bay or Sunday versus Carolina.