Sorokin turned aside 24 shots, including all 21 even-strength attempts, during Friday's 3-2 victory over the host Blue Jackets.

Sorokin, who turned aside a career-best 49 shots during Wednesday's shutout of the Oilers, limited the Blue Jackets to two power-play tallies 33 seconds apart Friday as the Islanders captured their third straight win. The 27-year-old netminder entered Friday second in the NHL with a .934 save percentage and took advantage of a Blue Jackets' squad that was 21st in the NHL in goals per game (2.95). Backed by Sorokin (10-5-0), the Islanders have captured five straight wins over the Blue Jackets.