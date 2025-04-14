Sorokin registered a 25-save shutout in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Devils.

The shutout was Sorokin's fourth of the season. This was the Russian netminder's first start since missing two games due to a lower-body injury, and the time off didn't affect the groove he's in this month -- the 29-year-old is 3-1-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 1.93 GAA over five appearances in April. The Islanders are eliminated from postseason contention, and with just two games remaining on their schedule, it's possible Sorokin splits starts with Marcus Hogberg to close out 2024-25.