Sorokin made 13 saves in Tuesday's 1-0 shutout win over the Coyotes.

Sorokin didn't have to do much Tuesday as the Islanders' held Arizonan to just 13 shots Tuesday and just six over the first two periods. Still, the 28-year-old netminder was sharp when called upon as he picked up his first shutout of the campaign after leading the league with six last year. Sorokin is off to another strong start, allowing just two goals on 41 shots while winning his first two games this season. He'll likely be back in net Friday for a home matchup with the Devils.