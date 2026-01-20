Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Sorokin returned to the Isles' crease after not playing in the 4-2 loss to the Flames on Jan. 17, but his return lifted the Islanders to another win. The 30-year-old netminder has won four of his last five starts while posting a save percentage of at least .905 in each of those four wins. He's been excellent since being activated from injured reserve Jan. 2, going 4-1-0 with a 2.22 GAA, a .935 save percentage and two shutouts in five outings.