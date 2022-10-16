Sorokin made 22 saves in a 7-1 win over the Ducks on Saturday.
It was a bit of an easy night for Sorokin. The Ducks were undisciplined and every stop he made seemed to turn into an odd-man rush the other way. Sorokin is now 1-1 with just three goals allowed across two games.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Gets start in net Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Opens against high-scoring opponent•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: First goalie off ice Thursday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In line to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Receives start Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine Tuesday•