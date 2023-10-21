Sorokin was peppered for five goals on 39 shots in Friday's 5-4 OT loss against the Devils.

Sorokin was helped very little with several bad penalties leading to five power-play opportunities for the Devils, while scoring four times. Sorokin didn't play poorly, and he only allowed one even-strength goal, the 3-on-3 goal by Jack Hughes in overtime. The Islanders are back in action Saturday against the Sabres, but Sorokin is likely to see his next start Tuesday against the Avalance.