Sorokin made 33 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Sorokin made several bang-bang saves in the game, and the only puck that got past him came mid-way through the third on a scramble play on a rebound. He then stoned Jack Eichel twice with the extra attacker on the ice to preserve the win. Sorokin has won six straight games and eight of his last nine. He has allowed just 14 goals and put up two shutouts in those nine games, and he has lifted his record to 19-14-4 with a 2.63 GAA and .908 save percentage. You can't go wrong with Sorokin in your net.