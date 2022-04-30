Sorokin made 27 saves in a 6-4 loss to the Lightning on Thursday. He allowed four five goals.

Three of them came off the stick of sniping maestro, Steven Stamkos, so we can't fault him there. Sorokin ended the season on a 2-4-1 skid, but still managed to deliver a 26-18-8 record with a 2.40 GAA and .925 save percentage in 52 games started. Sorokin has emerged as the star starter that he was always predicted to be, and he should improve even further in 2022-23 behind a hopefully retooled Isles squad.