Sorokin stopped 29 of 30 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Sorokin was beaten in the first period by Tyson Foerster, but he was excellent the rest of the way and notched his second straight win, and fourth out of his last five starts. The star netminder has posted a save percentage of at least .960 in his previous two appearances, and he owns a solid 4-2-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .929 save percentage in six starts this month.