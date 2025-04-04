Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus Minnesota.

Sorokin is mired in a personal four-game losing streak, during which he is 0-3-1 with a 3.76 GAA, while the Islanders have dropped six in a row (0-4-2). The 29-year-old netminder is stuck just three victories shy of getting back to the 30-win mark after missing that threshold last season. With New York not technically eliminated from playoff contention -- though running out of time to get there -- Sorokin could see extra work down the stretch.