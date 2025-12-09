Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Vegas, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal.

Sorokin recorded his third shutout of the season, his last time out, extending his winning streak to three games. The veteran netminder sits behind Jesper Wallstedt for the league lead (four) in shutouts this year. Fantasy managers can likely expect Sorokin to sit near the top of the list of games played this year, which makes him a high-end fantasy option.