Sorokin was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus San Jose.

Sorokin is currently 3-1-1 with a 2.72 GAA in his last five games and will look to carry that momentum forward against the lowly Sharks. While the Russian netminder continues to see the majority of the starts, Semyon Varlamov has been taking the crease about every third contest, which means Sorokin could be watching from the bench for Thursday's clash with Columbus.