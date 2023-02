Sorokin is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Friday, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Sorokin has a 17-17-5 record, 2.40 GAA and .923 save percentage in 41 contests this season. He saved 32 of 34 shots through overtime in a 3-2 shootout loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. The Penguins have the 14th-ranked offense with 3.23 goals per game in 2022-23.