Sorokin is expected to start on the road against Buffalo on Thursday, per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Sorokin has lost four of his last five games despite posting a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. He's 15-14-3 with a 2.30 GAA and .925 save percentage in 34 contests this season. Buffalo has the second-ranked offense with 3.77 goals per game.