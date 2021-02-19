Sorokin will see more time between the pipes in the near future, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin seems to have played better with each start in goal, and although that certainly helps, it's the schedule that will force his playing time to increase. The Islanders have 16 games in 29 days in March, including three sets of games on consecutive days. Coach Barry Trotz stated that the heavy schedule would mean additional starts for Sorokin. On the season, Sorokin is 1-2-1 with a 2.74 GAA and .895 save percentage.