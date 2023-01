Sorokin is expected to be between the home pipes versus Detroit on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice while Semyon Varlamov stayed after to practice with the extras, indicating that Sorokin will start. Sorokin is 15-16-4 with three shutouts and a 2.44 GAA with a .922 save percentage this season. He will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 3.06 goals per game, 20th best in the NHL.