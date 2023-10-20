Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Sorokin was the first netminder off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will defend the home crease versus New Jersey on Friday.

Sorokin is coming off a shutout win over Arizona on Thursday, in which he was required to make only 14 saves. Sorokin has won both his starts this season, giving up two goals on 42 shots. Sorokin was 1-1-0 against the Devils last season, stopping 69 of 73 shots sent his way.