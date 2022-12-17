Sorokin is expected to start on the road against Arizona on Friday, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Sorokin has a 10-9-0 record, 2.36 GAA and .925 save percentage in 20 contests this season. He's been especially good against the Coyotes over his career, posting a 0.34 GAA and .986 save percentage in three games. Arizona has the 28th-ranked offense with 2.74 goals per game.