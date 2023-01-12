Per Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now, Sorokin was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will defend the home crease against Minnesota on Thursday,

Sorokin has been sensational this season, despite his record of 14-13-2, as the netminder's peripherals are outstanding. Sorokin has a 2.30 GAA and a .925 save percentage, as his GAA is fifth-best in the NHL, while his save percentage is second-best, trailing only Linus Ullmark. Sorokin faces the Wild, who are averaging 3.15 goals per game, 18th best in the NHL.