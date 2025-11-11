Sorokin is scheduled to tend the road twine Thursday against the Golden Knights, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Tuesday.

Sorokin has won back-to-back games and three of his last four while allowing two goals or less in three of those contests. The Russian netminder had to be sharp in New Jersey on Monday -- the Devils generated 25 high-danger chances, per Andrew Gross of Newsday. Sorokin appears to be rounding into form after a slow start to the season, and he'll head to Vegas with a 5-4-2 record, 2.90 GAA and .898 save percentage over 11 starts.